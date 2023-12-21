Injured hiker airlifted from Koko Head Crater Trail

First responders rescued an injured hiker on the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai Thursday afternoon.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:35 p.m. Thursday and responded with six HFD units, staffed with 17 personnel, according to an HFD report. The first unit arrived at the scene at 2:46 p.m. and traveled to the hiker’s location on foot, followed by a second unit that secured a nearby landing zone.
The male hiker, in his 20s, suffered an injury and couldn’t descend on his own, according to the report. First responders arrived at the hiker’s location at 3:09 p.m., conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support, before the hiker was transported to the landing zone via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.
The hiker was then transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 3:32 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.