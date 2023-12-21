Injured hiker airlifted from Koko Head Crater Trail

First responders rescued an injured hiker on the Koko Head Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai Thursday afternoon.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:35 p.m. Thursday and responded with six HFD units, staffed with 17 personnel, according to an HFD report. The first unit arrived at the scene at 2:46 p.m. and traveled to the hiker’s location on foot, followed by a second unit that secured a nearby landing zone.

The male hiker, in his 20s, suffered an injury and couldn’t descend on his own, according to the report. First responders arrived at the hiker’s location at 3:09 p.m., conducted a medical assessment and provided basic life support, before the hiker was transported to the landing zone via HFD’s Air 1 helicopter.

The hiker was then transferred to the Emergency Medical Services at 3:32 p.m.