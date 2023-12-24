Vital statistics: Dec. 15-20, 2023

Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 15-20
>> Daniel Abraham Allen and Allison Masako Uchima
>> Caitlin Ruth Bransby and Joseph Andrew Santiago Spinali
>> Justin Evan Lo Chen and Selma Hopstock Skah
>> Leann Marie Collins and Garitt Lee Johnston
>> Armon Rowel Fernandez Coronel and Sara Kela Ann Teixeira
>> Ryan Andrea Dang and Briana Nicole McDaniel
>> Roxanne Theodora Finigan and Patrick Karl Stehr
>> Justin Anthony Gray and Ashley Johanna Pineda
>> Lisa Hoang Ha and Benjamin David Williams
>> Terry Francis Hall and Emily Benedita Olvera
>> Tyler Joseph Hernandez and Alma Delia Cortes
>> Daniel Andre Ignacio and Patricia Bianca Alcala Torres
>> Jeremy Steven Johnson and Stephanie Aguilera
>> Mae Leizel Reyes Lagpacan and Marcus Anthony Mahle
>> Raven Alexandra Lopez and Andrew Taylor Carpenter
>> Lance Hide Matayoshi and Evelyn-Virgie Natividad Oliveros
>> Phillip Georg David Medina and Julia Brigitte Hecht
>> Gary Alan Meurer and Lori Ann Hinds
>> Marissa Marie Montoya and Justin Thomas Makin
>> Daniel Musse Gomes and Leticia Vidaurre de Aguiar
>> Adam Joseph Pike and Stephanie Liza Fortin Escusa
>> Silia Makeleta Pooi and Matthew Kiyoshi Izumi
>> Marina Pospelova and Sergiy Abrasimovskyy
>> Kayla Marie Ravelo and Ulysses Daniel Perea
>> Shawn Rees and Jenna Kate Rozee
>> Jessica Renee Robinson and Matthew Brian Raith
>> Joshua Kanoa Robison and Lucy Kelly
>> Angelic Elizabeth Sanchez and Vonn Nathaniel Villafranca Ordonez
>> Sean Matthew Settle and Brittney Alexandra Miller
>> Johnny Ducusin Tadifa and Babylyn Bitagun De leon
>> Christopher Michael Kapena Yee and Stephanie Hatsuko Nagasawa
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 15-20
>> Pu‘uwai Leipualani Fonseca
>> Uakea Hali‘alaulani Fonseca
>> Jordi Akira Fukunaga
>> Rylene Amber Razote Galera
>> Journey Rayn Malacas Querido
>> Lyla-Rose Elena Ku‘u‘anelani Roman-Santos
>> Lexie Mailani Akemi Romero
>> Alaka‘i Michael Sanders
>> Celine Yuna Vigeant
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.