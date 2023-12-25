comscore Beyonce’s childhood home in Houston burns on Christmas morning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Beyonce's childhood home in Houston burns on Christmas morning

  By Associated Press
  Today
  • HOUSTON CHRONICLE VIA AP

    A home that singer Beyonce used to live in as a child stands, July 27, 2022, in Houston. Beyonce's childhood home caught fire early on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2023, and the family living there was able to get out safely.

HOUSTON, Texas >> Beyonce’s childhood home caught fire early on Christmas morning, though the family living there escaped safely.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. Monday and the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene of the two-story brick house within three to five minutes, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“We had it contained in about 10 minutes,” Houston Fire Department District Chief Justin Barnes told the newspaper.

Beyonce Knowles’ family bought the home on the 2400 block of Rosedale in 1982 and Beyonce lived there until she was 5 years old. She was seen taking photos of the property when she was in her hometown for her Renaissance World Tour.

The home in the historic Riverside Terrace neighborhood was built in 1946.

A messages sent to Beyonce’s publicist was not immediately returned late Monday.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

