‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found unconscious

ASSOCIATED PRESS / MAY 22
Lee Sun-kyun, from left, Kim Hee-won and Ju Ji-hoon poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Project Silence’ at the 76th International Film Festival, Cannes, southern France. Police says actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning “Parasite” has been found unconscious. Seoul police said police officers discovered an unconscious Lee at an unidentified Seoul site on Wednesday, Dec. 27, but gave no further details.
SEOUL, South Korea >> Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite” has been found unconscious, South Korean police said Wednesday.
Police officers discovered an unconscious Lee at an unidentified Seoul location on Wednesday but gave no further details, police said.
South Korean media including Yonhap news agency reported that Lee was found dead in a car at a Seoul park.
Lee had undergone a police investigation over his alleged illegal drug use.
