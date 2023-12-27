Apple store in Waikiki to close Jan. 20 after 15 years

The Apple store at Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki is slated to close Jan. 20 after 15 years at the location.

Apple said it plans to close the Royal Hawaiian Apple Store permanently, affecting about 57 full- and part-time employees, according to a document filed with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

“Apple continuously evaluates its retail footprint to ensure it is in the best possible position to provide exceptional customer service and support for its customers,” said the company in its filing. “As part of that process, Apple has decided to close the Royal Hawaiian Apple Store permanently on January 20, 2024.”

The 57 employees will be offered positions at two other Apple stores on Oahu.

Apple still has a store at Ala Moana Center and another at Kahala Mall. Employees who decline the offer of employment at another store or do not obtain another position internally at Apple will be laid off permanently on Jan. 20.

The Royal Hawaiian Center officials also confirmed that the store will be closing.

The Apple store opened at the 2301 Kalakaua Ave. shopping center in September 2008.