Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa throws with injured thumb, but still no Waddle

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. >> Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was throwing passes with the injured thumb on his left hand at the team’s Thursday practice, and he appeared to have no limitations.

Tagovailoa let short, intermediate and deep balls fly without wearing anything on the thumb on his throwing hand.

The Dolphins quarterback was first learned to be dealing with the thumb injury, along with a quadriceps ailment, after both he and coach Mike McDaniel had their Wednesday media sessions, when the team’s first injury report of the week leading up to Sunday’s showdown with the Baltimore Ravens was released.

That left Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith to answer on the quarterback’s injury.

“This time of year, it’s December, and everybody’s working through stuff,” Smith. “As Tua and all the guys work through it, we just make sure we take it one day at a time, focus on Baltimore.”

He deflected questions on his status for Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, whether he has any limitations on throws from the Ravens game and noted contingencies are always prepared for when asked if backup quarterback Mike White needed to get extra reps. Smith did say he believes Tagovailoa hurt the thumb on a throw against the Dallas Cowboys in last Sunday’s win.

Tagovailoa appeared fine during the brief media viewing portion of practice, however. As for the quadriceps injury, he was wearing compression on both legs Thursday.

Smith, though, lightened the mood when he said he himself is questionable for the Ravens game with a papercut.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) and left tackle Terron Armstead (ankle/knee/back) were back at the Dolphins’ Thursday practice, but wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee) were not seen participating.

“We have contingencies we work through to put ourselves in the best position possible,” Smith said of possibly being without Waddle.

Miami running backs coach Eric Studesville simply replied “yes” when asked Thursday if Mostert could play through his ailments that the team is managing during the week.

Running back De’Von Achane (toe) and right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring) were seen stretching but then not participating in positional drills during a brief media viewing portion. Wide receiver Robbie Chosen (concussion protocol) advanced to practice participation in a red, non-contact jersey. Right tackle Austin Jackson, who was a limited participant Wednesday, was also in a red jersey Thursday.

Fangio over Harbaugh incident

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has some recent history with the Ravens and coach John Harbaugh.

In early October 2021, while Fangio was still head coach of the Denver Broncos, Harbaugh ran an extra play in the final seconds of a 23-7 win instead of kneeling in order to tie a record for a streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games.

Fangio had a strong answer the Monday after the game, but speaking Thursday at Dolphins facilities, it’s clear he set that behind him back then.

“Our players were all upset about it,” Fangio explained Thursday. “The way the timing worked on Mondays after our games, I was meeting with the media before any player would and then I had a team meeting. So I took the hit. I said something publicly, and I told the players that, so they would let it go to bed.

“And they never said anything. It was one that sort of finished the story without our players getting involved. I could (not) care less if they run another play.”

Two years ago while leading the Broncos, Fangio’s reaction: “I thought it was kind of bullsh—, but I expected it from them. Thirty-seven years in pro ball, I’ve never seen anything like that. But it was to be expected, and we expected it.

“I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operation there. Player safety is secondary.”

Harbaugh took over at the helm for Baltimore in 2008, and Fangio had two years in common with the start of that tenure as a Ravens defensive assistant.

Fangio and the Miami defense have the tall task this week of containing dual-threat Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, a former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy and Pompano Beach native.

“(We’ve seen our) fair share of mobile quarterbacks, yes. Then there’s Lamar Jackson,” Fangio said. “He’s unlike anybody else. The only other player that’s been like him in the last 50 years has been Michael Vick, and he’s a tremendous player. … He’s dynamic with the ball. Good pass. He makes their offense go.”

The whole Dolphins defensive staff is working on having the pass rush work in unison without over-pursuing, opening big holes for Jackson to run free.

“You definitely need to be tied together up front, rush together, rush as a unit, be cohesive and not make any selfish decisions,” outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik said. “It’s very important to respect his skill set and understand what he can do with the ball in his hands.

“We’ve made a conscious effort to get that across to the guys this week, about playing as one, understanding where you are in the pocket and understanding who that guy is with the football.”

