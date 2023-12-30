Pistons beat Raptors to end NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games

DETROIT >> The Detroit Pistons ended their NBA record-tying losing streak at 28 games with a 129-127 victory over the short-handed Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, as Cade Cunningham had 30 points and 12 assists.

The Pistons, who hadn’t won since Oct. 28, matched the Philadelphia 76ers’ record of 28, split over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. They finished one shy of the record for the four major American and Canadian leagues, set by the Chicago Cardinals during World War II.

Jalen Duren had 18 points and 17 rebounds for Detroit (3-29) while Kevin Knox II scored 17 points.

Pascal Siakam had 35 points and Dennis Schroder scored 28 for Toronto, which was playing the second half of a back-to-back. The Raptors traded OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks earlier in the day. They received RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, but they were not available on Saturday.

The Pistons led 90-86 going into the fourth and neither team was able to put together a run until back-to-back 3-pointers by Cunningham and Jaden Ivey made it 110-99 with 5:50 to go.

Toronto responded with an 8-2 run, including six points from Scottie Barnes, but Cunningham’s jumper made it 114-107 and the Pistons got three straight stops against Siakam. Another jumper by Cunningham moved the margin to nine with 1:34 to play.

Siakam’s 3-pointer made it 126-122 with 17 seconds left, but the Pistons clinched the game from the line. Gary Trent Jr. hit a 3-pointer with a second left.

The Raptors trailed by eight points at halftime, but Siakam and Trent scored 24 points in eight minutes to put Toronto ahead 75-74. Siakam finished with 20 of Toronto’s 42 points in the quarter, and more importantly, drove Cunningham to the bench with four fouls.

Raptors: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

Pistons: At Houston on Monday night.