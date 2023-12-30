Suspect sought in sexual assault of minor

Honolulu police are asking the public to help locate a warrant suspect.
CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are looking for Sani Jennings, who is wanted for a $100,000 grand jury bench warrant for continuous sexual assault of a minor under the age of 14. Jennings, 55, is Samoan, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 197 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. Anonymous tips can be sent to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.