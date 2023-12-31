comscore 4 killed, 2 hurt in Michigan home explosion heard for miles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
4 killed, 2 hurt in Michigan home explosion heard for miles

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 am
  • WXYZ VIA AP / DEC. 30 This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield Township, Mich. Several were killed and injured.

    WXYZ VIA AP / DEC. 30

    This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield Township, Mich. Several were killed and injured.

DETROIT >> Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.

The explosion happened before 4 p.m. in Northfield Township, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell told reporters Saturday.

The blast, which could be heard about 9 miles (14.4 kilometers) away, sent debris into the air that landed on both sides of a nearby highway. Neighboring homes were not damaged, Powell said.

Six people were in the home, with four fatalities discovered at the scene and the two surviving victims hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related, Powell said.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the explosion.

Northfield Township police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information on Sunday.

