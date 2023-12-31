Suspect, 24, arrested for attempted murder of police officer

Honolulu police are investigating a first-degree attempted murder case in the Honolulu area just before midnight.
At about 11:47 p.m. Saturday, a female suspect, 24, allegedly used her vehicle in an attempt to hit an on-duty law enforcement officer, according to a police report.
Police located, positively identified and arrested the suspect at about 12:04 a.m. today. Her identity was not immediately released.
The investigation is pending.
