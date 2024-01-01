comscore UH President David Lassner uninjured in early-morning crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH President David Lassner uninjured in early-morning crash

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:36 pm
  • GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 1 University of Hawaii President David Lassner was uninjured after crashing his vehicle in Kapahulu early this morning. Lassner is seen here at an event at the new Walter Dods Jr. RISE Center on the Manoa campus in November.

    GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 1

    University of Hawaii President David Lassner was uninjured after crashing his vehicle in Kapahulu early this morning. Lassner is seen here at an event at the new Walter Dods Jr. RISE Center on the Manoa campus in November.

University of Hawaii President David Lassner is unscathed after bystanders helped him from his overturned car after a “minor collision” in Kapahulu early this morning, UH officials said.

“UH President David Lassner was involved in a motor vehicle accident at about 1 a.m. on January 1 in the Kapahulu area. There were no injuries,” UH spokesperson Dan Meisenzahl said in a written statement. “While traveling down a narrow street, Lassner veered right to avoid oncoming traffic, resulting in a minor collision with a parked car that flipped his car onto its side. Helpful bystanders assisted in his exit via the rear hatch and Police and EMS responded promptly. Lassner spoke to police and was examined by paramedics at the scene. He was coordinated and coherent, and was not given a breathalyzer test.”

According to an EMS spokesperson, paramedics “responded to an adult male, 69, just before 1 a.m. on Edna Street after the car he was in flipped. He suffered no injuries and declined transport by Honolulu EMS.”

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser has asked the Honolulu Police Department for their account of the incident.

