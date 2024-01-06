comscore Man, 56, arrested in Honolulu ax attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 56, arrested in Honolulu ax attack

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:35 pm
A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the second-degree early Saturday morning after he allegedly attacked a 33-year-old man with an ax.

It is not immediately clear if the man was injured in the ax attack.

The 56-year-old and 33-year-old got into an argument before the 56-year-old allegedly went after the younger man with an ax, according to police.

The 56-year-old was arrested at 3:50 a.m. at 1507 South King Street.

HPD opened an attempted murder investigation that is ongoing. The 56-year-old has not been charged.

