Vital Statistics: Dec. 29, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
>> Allyssa Nova Pasco Alfoja and Wye Qian Teh
>> Sinai Avelar and Thomas Howard Petueli
>> Lory Mae Carter and Eric Brandon Villarreal
>> Silvia Lorena Cruz and Trent Easton Twisselman
>> Keala Leilani Doctorello and Darren Anthony Kawaiolani Neizman
>> David Patrick Frey and Danielle Troy Williams
>> Flor Teresa Garcia Torres and Nathan Ivan Ayala
>> William Sterling Gilbert and Ina Jeong
>> Meghan Laura Goldie and James Robert Mckay Chapman
>> Jonathan James Hall and Haley Ann Dexter
>> Genalee Rose Jones and Richard Lee Brewer
>> Sean Stephen Kohles and Pamela Jo Robenolt
>> Hao Ngoc Le and Thi Bich Thuy Nguyen
>> Georgia Owl Leon and Timothy Brian Andreasen
>> Patricia Rose Ligon and Pranay Krishna Kanathala
>> Zengrui Liu and Yizhou Lu
>> Graciela Miranda Carranza and Keith Todd Sieks
>> Paul Michael Alkire Murphy and Kornelia Sandra Chapman
>> Henry John Newton and Ashleigh Dwyer
>> Robert Thomas Olds and Cara Ku‘uipo Elizabeth Brown
>> Xavier Ray Palacios and Lauryn Keahaulani Mary Tello
>> Devon Stacy Pettway and Raquel Ku‘uipo Gonzalez-Salazar
>> Kaylee Cubangbang Rafol and Isaac Daniel George
>> Carla Marlenis Rivas and Isnel Bernaldo Rawlins
>> Ryan Michael Ronnell and Kristine Joy Malapit Gamiao
>> Austin Scott Rosenhagen and Costanza Romolini
>> Leila Rose Sagucio and Asalemo Moli
>> Riley Avery Saiki and Alisha Sakura Mcdevitt
>> Aaron Anthony Samphier and Angela Tsallos
>> Jason Scott Soriano and Emerald Justine Maravilla
>> Brian Anthony Stinson and Jessica Amy Sutton
>> Panayiotis Thermos and Sharon Davenport
>> Olivia Beth Thompson and Justin Blake Long
>> Cesar Augusto Vallejo and Karol Vanessa Sanchez Palacios
>> Spencer Makoto Wakahiro and Hoi Yau Hung
>> Regan Donald Walford and Cheryl Delvon Jones
>> Nou Xiong and Scott Paul Ochs
>> Daralyn Siu Ling Yee and Matthew James Komo
>> Dong Hoon Yeom and Yoon Joo Chung
>> Mia Angelica Yoshimoto and Jonathan Hajime Itokazu
>> Michael Joseph Zeller and Alison Bradley Holmes
>> Yueyang Zhou and Yuting Xue
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
>> Hanalei So’onalole Tuheitia Kaka Ah-Hoy
>> Asher Jay Laimana Asato
>> Dalainshur Leia Batbaatar
>> Nova-Jayde Hali’a Cruse-Gombio
>> Lilia Moani de Loach
>> Atlas Henry
>> Lily Hikaru Na-Ri Hirai
>> Elshen Pak Lam Li
>> Sialafua Manamea Moeai
>> Kupono Ka‘aialoha Spade Mollena
>> Mileena Pomaika‘ikukuimalamalamanoheaokalani Pekelo-Passmore
>> Azalea-Rose Kapuanani Redona
>> Chylo Napua‘inomaikalani Smith
>> Tyrie Kamana‘opa‘akiki Smith
>> Melody Belle Rose Wilderman
>> James Scott Zbonack
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.