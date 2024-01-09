8 rescued from sailboat that ran aground off Lahaina

The U.S. Coast Guard today said eight people were rescued from a sailboat that ran aground Monday near Lahaina Harbor on Maui.

At 12:20 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a radio distress call from the Altego II, a 52-foot sailboat, which ran aground near the entrance to the harbor with eight on board.

After issuing an urgent marine broadcast, the USCG dispatched a 45-foot response boat from its Maui station, along with the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart.

Good Samaritans operating nearby vessels rescued the eight people, including five children, and transported them back to Lahaina, the USCG said. No injuries were reported.

The USCG said it, along with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, “are ensuring the responsible party is taking the appropriate actions to salvage and minimize any potential impacts to the environmentally sensitive area around Lahaina, Maui” in a news release.

The USCG added that “No wildlife impacts have been reported or observed at this time.”

“Due to the potential pollution threat this vessel represents to the sensitive marine environment and surrounding area, and with a heightened concern for the strong Kona winds predicted through Wednesday, the Coast Guard is proactively engaged with the vessel owner to ensure salvage and pollution removal efforts are made as quickly and safely as possible,” said Cmdr. Kristen Hahn, head of Sector Honolulu Response, in a statement.