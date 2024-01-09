Public hearing set for proposed changes to affordable housing rules

A public hearing on proposed amendments to the city’s Affordable Housing Requirement (AHR) Rules is scheduled for Friday morning.

The hearing, held by the city Department of Planning and Permitting, will discuss proposed amendments to “modify the maximum permissible rents of affordable housing units governed by the AHR Rules and the eligibility requirements for affordable, for-sale housing units,” according to a news release.

One proposed amendment would establish a new maximum monthly rent applying to for-rent affordable housing units for households with 80% area median income or below.

Another proposed amendment would clarify that for-rent affordable housing projects with an affordable housing agreement in place on the date the proposed rule goes into effect are excluded.

The hearing will also discuss an amendment to remove a requirement that an applicant for an affordable housing unit loan have “sufficient gross household income” to qualify and spend no more than 33% of their gross household income on monthly housing payments.

The hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday in the sixth-floor conference room of the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building at 650 S. King St. Identification is required to enter the building.

More information is available on the Department of Planning and Permitting website.