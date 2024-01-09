Lemon gives this easy salad a tangy flavor

Using plenty of lemon — both the zest and juice — is the secret to this tangy, creamy shrimp salad. If you’re using this to make sandwiches, chop the shrimp into pieces before adding them to the dressing. You can also leave the shrimp whole for an elegant salad, served with lettuce, avocado, and other vegetables if you like. If you’re starting with precooked shrimp, you can skip the first step entirely. The salad can be made and refrigerated for up to 6 hours before serving.

Shrimp Salad

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 lemons

• 1 pound shelled large shrimp

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/2 cup diced celery

• 1/4 cup diced red onion

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill, parsley or cilantro (or a combination)

• Lettuce, avocado or other vegetables, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Bring a medium pot of salted water to a simmer. Slice one of the lemons and add to the pot, along with the shrimp. Simmer, never letting the water boil if you can help it, until the shrimp turn opaque, 2 to 4 minutes, depending on their size. Drain well, and discard the lemon slices. If you like, you can chop the cooked shrimp into smaller pieces.

Grate the zest from the remaining lemon into a large bowl. Halve the naked lemon and squeeze the juice into the bowl.

Whisk in the mayonnaise and oil. Add the celery, onion, herbs and cooked shrimp, tossing to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to eat. Serve with lettuce and avocado, if you like.

Total time: 15 minutes, serves 2-4.