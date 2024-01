Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police are investigating a hit-and-run collision on North Nimitz Highway that left a 34-year-old bicyclist seriously injured just after midnight today.

According to a Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division report, an unidentified motorist was traveling west in the highway’s right lane near River Street at about 12:15 a.m. and struck the male bicyclist, who was traveling east in the bike lane.

The motorist, who was possibly driving a gold truck, did not stop to render aid or provide information, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the victim and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Police said it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors.