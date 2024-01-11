Health department warns of cheese recall due to listeria

The Hawaii Department of Health is alerting residents of a voluntary recall of Rizo Bros. California Creamery’s Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese due to potential listeria contamination.

The cheese — batch number 4DW-23318 — was distributed nationwide, including retailers in Hawaii such as R. Field Wine Company, select Foodland and Foodland Farms supermarkets, and Cost.U.Less Hilo.

The recalled product is sold in an 8-ounce puck shape wrapped in clear plastic, with UPC code 72724200043 and a sell by date of 05/12/24.

DOH said there have so far been no reports of illness or adverse events in Hawaii attributed to the recall.

The recall by Rizo Lopez Foods Inc. of Modesto, Calif., resulted from routine food sampling conducted by DOH’s Laboratory Preparedness and Response Branch and Food and Drug Branch.

The branches collect certain food products and tested them for salmonella and listeria monocytogenes, with funding from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the state Health Department.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Symptoms, which usually start within two weeks after consumption of contaminated food, include fever, body aches, and tiredeness and may also include headaches, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

DOH advises the public to contact their physician immediately if exhibiting symptoms after having consumed the product.

Consumers should check for the recalled product by specific batch number, which can be found printed, along with the sell-by date, along the back edge of the package.

If found, the cheese should be safely sealed in a plastic bag if it has been opened, and returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For additional information, consumers may contact Rizo at 800-626-5587.