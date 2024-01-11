Wind, rain and high surf returning with new cold front

The National Weather Service has issued high surf and wind advisories for parts of the Hawaiian islands as another cold front approaches from the west.

A high surf advisory is in place for the north and west shores of all isles from Niihau to Molokai, and the north shores of Maui, until early Saturday morning.

Surf of 18 to 22 feet is expected along north shores, while surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected along west shores due to a series of arriving north and northwest swells.

A wind advisory goes into effect starting at noon today for Kauai County and Oahu through 6 a.m. Friday.

Officials warn of northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts near 50 mph as the front moves in.

A high wind warning is in place for the summits of Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa and Haleakala, where gusts are expected to range from 50 to 80 mph.

Forecasters say a front rapidly approaching Kauai from the northwest will move down the island chain today and tonight, delivering gusty winds, brief bouts of heavy rainfall, and “rather cool conditions.”

The swells are expected to cause minor coastal flooding during early-morning high tides Friday and Saturday.

The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and secure watercraft stowed on beaches.

Due to the winds, officials also recommend postponing hiking plans, taking tents and awnings down, and being prepared for power outages.