Davis leads as darkness halts Sony Open first round

Cam Davis shot 8-under-par 62 in windy conditions at Waialae Country Club this afternoon to take a two-shot lead as darkness suspended the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Taylor Montgomery, who played in the morning, is alone in second at 6 under.
Last week’s winner at The Sentry on Maui, Chris Kirk, is tied for seventh at 4 under.
Defending champion Si Woo Kim carded four birdies and three bogies for a 1-under 69.
PHOTOS: Sony Open gets underway
Webb Simpson is among a group of four tied at 5 under. Simpson reached that score thanks to an eagle 3 on No. 9, his last hole of the day.
Several groups were still on the course when play was stopped a few minutes after 6 p.m. Norman Xiong had the best score in relation to par among them, 4 under after 15 holes.
Among players with local ties, Hunter Larson finished his round at 18 over. Chan Kim was 5 over and Blaze Akana 7 over, and both still on the course.
