comscore Davis leads as darkness halts Sony Open first round | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports Breaking | Top News

Davis leads as darkness halts Sony Open first round

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:54 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Cam Davis, of Australia, hits from the 11th tee box during the first round.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cam Davis, of Australia, hits from the 11th tee box during the first round.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Taylor Montgomery watches his shot from the 18th tee box during the first round.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Taylor Montgomery watches his shot from the 18th tee box during the first round.

Cam Davis shot 8-under-par 62 in windy conditions at Waialae Country Club this afternoon to take a two-shot lead as darkness suspended the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Taylor Montgomery, who played in the morning, is alone in second at 6 under.

Last week’s winner at The Sentry on Maui, Chris Kirk, is tied for seventh at 4 under.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim carded four birdies and three bogies for a 1-under 69.

>> PHOTOS: Sony Open gets underway

Webb Simpson is among a group of four tied at 5 under. Simpson reached that score thanks to an eagle 3 on No. 9, his last hole of the day.

Several groups were still on the course when play was stopped a few minutes after 6 p.m. Norman Xiong had the best score in relation to par among them, 4 under after 15 holes.

Among players with local ties, Hunter Larson finished his round at 18 over. Chan Kim was 5 over and Blaze Akana 7 over, and both still on the course.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine basketball wins at UC Irvine

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up