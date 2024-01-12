comscore 3 tied atop packed Sony Open leaderboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 tied atop packed Sony Open leaderboard

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Carl Yuan watches his shot on the 14th tee during the second round.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Carl Yuan watches his shot on the 14th tee during the second round.

Austin Eckroat, Carl Yuan and Byeong Hun An are tied for the lead at 9 under par after the first two rounds of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

All three have yet to win a PGA Tour event.

A pack of 10 players, including Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk and first-round leader Cam Davis, is one shot off the pace at Waialae Country Club.

Ben Griffin and Kurt Kitayama, who each shot a day’s-best 8-under 62 on Friday, are also among the group at 8 under for the tournament.

Kitayama and Keith Mitchell both eagled No. 9, which was the closing hole for them, to join the logjam at T4. Taylor Montgomery, Grayson Murray, Stephan Jaeger and Matthieu Pavon are also a shot behind the leaders.

Defending champion Si Woo Kim shot 4 under, and is T26 at 5 under for the tournament.

Gary Woodland, playing in his first tournament since brain surgery less than four months ago, matched the 71 he shot in the first round and missed the cut at 2 over.

Three golfers who attended Hawaii high schools — Chan Kim (1 under), Blaze Akana (10 over) and Hunter Larson (27 over) — missed the cut.

