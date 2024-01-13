Firefighters extinguish Kaimuki building fire

Honolulu firefighters responded to a structure fire in Kaimuki early Friday morning.

Honolulu Fire Department personnel received a 911 call at 4:37 a.m. for a building fire near 1127 11th Avenue and responded with 10 units and 38 personnel, according to a news release. The first unit arrived on scene at 4:43 a.m., reported a “working fire with white smoke emitting from the roof of a one level commercial structure,” and upgraded the incident with a second alarm.

Firefighters initiated an “aggressive fire attack” to control the fire at 5:03 a.m., and searches for building occupants confirmed that no one was in the building during the fire. Additionally, personnel performed overhaul techniques to look for “hidden fire” in empty areas of the building, ensuring the fire didn’t continue.

The fire was extinguished at 5:25 a.m.

The HFD Fire Investigator was requested to determine the origin and cause of the blaze, and provide damage estimates. The investigation is currently ongoing.