2 suspects wanted in alleged robbery, credit card fraud

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for first-degree robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card following an incident early New Year’s Day near Ala Moana Shopping Center.

On Jan. 1 at about 1:55 a.m., the male victim was standing outside a business on Keeaumoku Street when he was approached by an unknown man, police said.

The suspect then brandished a firearm, fired a shot into the air and demanded the victim’s wallet.

The victim complied, police said.

The suspect was later seen on video surveillance with a second man who allegedly used the victim’s credit card, police said.

The first suspect was described as a black man with a heavy build, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall, about 220 pounds, wearing a white hoodie, white jeans, and white shoes with gold trim, police said.

The second suspect was described as a black man with a slim build, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 150 to 180 pounds, wearing a blue hat, jacket, black pants and brown shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public may also send anonymous web tips to honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.