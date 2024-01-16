Third crack appears on Kona Airport runway

The state Department of Transportation tonight plans to repair a third crack discovered on the runway of Kona International Airport since Monday.

The first crack of 3 inches by 10 inches was discovered Monday afternoon and later eroded into a three-foot hole, said DOT director Ed Sniffen.

Then a second crack in the runway was discovered running 8 inches long and 2 inches a wide.

A crew from contractor Grace Pacific flew from Oahu to Hilo International Airport Monday to make the repairs, shutting down the runway at 4:20 p.m. and disrupting 26 flights— nine trans-Pacific flights and 17 inter-island flights. One diverted and three inter-island flights were cancelled.

Some 160 passengers from diverted flights were booked into hotels, Gov. Josh Green said.

The work was finished at 3:30 a.m. today and the runway was re-opened at 5 a.m.

The discovery of a third will require additional work scheduled from midnight to 3 a.m. Wednesday. Sniffen did not describe the size of that crack.

Sniffen said the runway is 1,100-feet long and Green said planes need at least 6,500 feet of runway to land.

Had the first two cracks appeared farther down the runway, planes could have landed.

But they appeared “smack dab in the middle of essentially 15,000 feet.”