Big Island Candies brownie boxes recalled due to peanut allergens

Big Island Candies of Hilo has voluntarily recalling 120 boxes of their Makana Brownie Assortment Box sold at its Ala Moana store due to undeclared peanuts.

The 10-ounce Makana Brownie Assortment Boxes were sold from Dec. 13 to 21 at the Ala Moana Center store only.

The recall was initiated after a consumer had an adverse reaction, according to the company. To date, no other incidents have been reported.

The company warns that the product is harmful to people with a peanut allergy, and that people who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Big Island Candies said that a portion of the assortment box may contain Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Brownies instead of Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamia Nut Brownies. The label on the box does not depict peanut as a key ingredient.

The affected products can be identified by the PLU batch code of RFFIC 326760, located on the top, right-hand corner on the back of the box.

An investigation found that the “problem was caused at the packing and labeling stage and was limited to batch 60 of this item,” said the company in a news release

“Big Island Candies would like to sincerely apologize to its loyal customers for this very unfortunate situation and any inconvenience this may cause,” said the company in the release.

Consumers who purchased the box or received it as a gift with the specific batch code are urged to return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.

Big Island Candies has a flagship store at 585 Hinano St. in Hilo and a store at Ala Moana Center at 1450 Ala Moana Blvd. in Honolulu.

Consumers with questions can call 1-800-935-5510, ext. 283 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays Hawaii time or email customerservice@bigislandcandies.com.