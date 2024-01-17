Boy, 7, suffers burns after fireworks accident

A 7-year-old boy suffered serious burn injuries after an apparent firework explosion near him this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to a 911 call at about 3:30 p.m. at Kalena Drive in Kalihi.
Paramedics treated the boy for burns to his mid- and upper body, and took him to a hospital in serious condition.
No further information was available.
