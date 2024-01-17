Man, 30s, seriously injured in Kalihi stabbing

A man in his 30s is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing this morning in Kalihi, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
EMS responded to a 911 call at about 8:20 a.m. at North Nimitz Highway and Waiakamilo Road.
Paramedics treated the man for stab wounds to his abdomen and left arm by an unknown object. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
EMS said the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unknown.
Honolulu police are at the scene this morning, with an investigation underway.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.