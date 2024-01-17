Man, 30s, seriously injured in Kalihi stabbing

A man in his 30s is in serious condition after an apparent stabbing this morning in Kalihi, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a 911 call at about 8:20 a.m. at North Nimitz Highway and Waiakamilo Road.

Paramedics treated the man for stab wounds to his abdomen and left arm by an unknown object. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

EMS said the circumstances leading up to the incident remain unknown.

Honolulu police are at the scene this morning, with an investigation underway.