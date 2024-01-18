High surf at Big Isle’s west shores prompts beach closures

A high surf warning has been issued for the west shores of Hawaii island, effective until 6 p.m. today as northwest swell continues to subside.

The National Weather Service says surf of 10 to 14 feet is expected along Hawaii island’s west shores, bringing strong, breaking waves and powerful currents.

Those along affected coasts should stay away from the shoreline, be prepared for road closures, and postpone entering or leaving channels until the waves subside.

Hawaii County has closed several beaches due to the surf today, including Kahaluu Beach Park and Kua Bay in Kona and the wharf at Makuhona Beach Park in Kohala.

A high surf advisory, meanwhile, is in place for the north shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and for the west shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai, until 6 p.m. today.

Surf of 15 to 20 feet is expected along north shores, and 8 to 12 feet along west shores, with strong, breaking waves and currents that will make swimming dangerous.

Forecasters say the west-northwest swell peaked earlier this morning, so a previous high surf warning for most smaller isles has been downgraded to a high surf advisory.

But a “significant enough westerly component” to the swell is boosting the west shores of Hawaii island to warning levels.

Surf along east shores will remain small into next week due, while surf along south shores will trend down in the next few days.

A high wind warning is in place for Big Isle summits through 6 p.m. today due to west winds of 65 to 80 mph, with higher gusts up to 100 mph this morning.

Those winds are expected to diminish to 55 to 65 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph this afternoon.

Travel to the summits should be postponed until conditions improve.