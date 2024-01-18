Woman allegedly abandons baby after giving birth on Hilo sidewalk

A woman was taken into custody after giving birth to a baby on a downtown Hilo sidewalk, then allegedly abandoning it on Tuesday evening, according to Hawaii island police.

Police said shortly after 5:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a woman giving birth at the intersection of Mamo and Keawe streets, then reportedly dragging the newborn on the sidewalk.

Responding medics found the baby still attached to the 41-year-old woman by an umbilical cord. They cut the cord, and tended to the newborn, who was breathing but not moving.

The infant was taken to the emergency room at Hilo Medical Center, where doctors provided care, and determined her to be in good condition.

The mother reportedly left the area after separation from her baby, but was quickly located by police.

Police took her into custody for alleged abandonment of a child, but also took her to Hilo Medical Center for treatment and observation.

Police have since released the mother, who was described as homeless, from custody pending further investigation. Upon completion, police said appropriate charges will be routed to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Witnesses to the incident are asked to contact HPD Detective Patrick Aurello of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or patrick.aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.