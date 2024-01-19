Macy’s closing its store on Kauai after more than 30 years

The Macy’s store anchoring the Kukui Grove Center in Lihue is closing this year after more than 30 years in business.

It is one of five that the department chain is closing across the U.S., along with a 3.5% reduction of its workforce as the retailer adjusts to changing market forces. The Kauai Macy’s store has about 40 employees.

“At Macy’s, we continue to evaluate the right number and mix of on- and off-mall locations,” said a Macy’s spokesperson in an email. “After careful consideration, we have decided to close our Macy’s Kukui Grove store. Macy’s previously shared this information with our valued colleagues. Severance benefits will be available for eligible colleagues.”

The Macy’s spokesperson added that the “decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s is grateful to have served our customers and the community.”

A clearance sale begins at the Kauai location this month and is expected to continue for two to three months.

The news comes on the heels of another Macy’s closure at Windward Mall on Oahu last year.

Macy’s still has department stores at the Waikiki Beachcomber, Ala Moana Center, Kahala Mall, Pearlridge Center, and Ka Makana Ali‘i on Oahu; at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center in Kahului, Maui; at Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo and at Makalapua Center in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island.

The Macy’s spokesperson said the company previously announced plans to accelerate the expansion of small format stores, with plans to open up to 30 additional locations through 2025.

The Macy’s store at Kukui Grove Center opened in 1992.

David Sosner, vice president and general manager of Kukui Grove Center, said Macy’s took over the lease from Liberty House and occupied about 75,000 square feet.

The center is home to some 65 stores and restaurants including Target, Longs Drugs, Times Supermarket, and Ross Dress for Less.

“It’s sad for the island, and we appreciate having them here all these years, but there’s an evolving retail mix,” said Sosner. “We’re definitely a first choice for anchor tenants seeking to expand to Kauai, and we’ll make further announcements as new tenants are introduced.”