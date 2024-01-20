Hiker, 62, airlifted from Mokuleia trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 62-year-old hiker from the Jeep Trail in Mokuleia Saturday.
The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:20 p.m. reporting that the woman, who was hiking for three and a half hours, was suffering from “extreme exhaustion and dehydration,” according to a HFD news release.
HFD responded with five units and 13 personnel. The first unit arrived at 12:48 p.m. and secured a landing zone near the Dillingham Airfield for a search and rescue operation by air.
HFD’s Air 1 helicopter delivered a rescuer to the hiker’s location, where a medical assessment confirmed the hiker was uninjured, HFD said. The hiker was safely airlifted via Air 1 to the landing zone at 1:39 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.