Hiker, 62, airlifted from Mokuleia trail

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 62-year-old hiker from the Jeep Trail in Mokuleia Saturday.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 12:20 p.m. reporting that the woman, who was hiking for three and a half hours, was suffering from “extreme exhaustion and dehydration,” according to a HFD news release.

HFD responded with five units and 13 personnel. The first unit arrived at 12:48 p.m. and secured a landing zone near the Dillingham Airfield for a search and rescue operation by air.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter delivered a rescuer to the hiker’s location, where a medical assessment confirmed the hiker was uninjured, HFD said. The hiker was safely airlifted via Air 1 to the landing zone at 1:39 p.m.