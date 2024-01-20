Lihue man, 67, arrested after threats to county council member

A 67-year-old Lihue man was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a case involving threats to a Kauai County council member, according to a Kauai Police Department news release.

Glenn Gruenhagen was arrested at approximately 4 p.m. Friday for first-degree terroristic threatening and harassment.

Letters to Kauai County council member Billy DeCosta were allegedly left at the Historic County Building at around noon on Jan. 12. The incident was reported to KPD on Tuesday as the letters were “perceived as a threat.”

“We would like to thank the community for remaining vigilant during this investigation,” Kennison Nagahisa, acting captain of KPD’s Investigative Services Bureau, said in the release. “We also appreciate the diligent work of our officers in securing an arrest for this case.”

Gruenhagen is being held at KPD cellblock with bail set at $5,050. The investigation is ongoing.