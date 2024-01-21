Letter: Underappreciated nurses deserve raise

I would like everyone to be aware of the fact that sooner or later you’re gonna probably need a nurse to help you. I had been over two months at Kapiolani Medical Center — almost died twice and if it hadn’t been for the dedicated nursing staff working in team with doctors, I would not be alive today. The staff is incredible!

I’ve been to several hospitals in this area and other places, and I’ve never encountered a nursing staff, more diligent, hard-working and dedicated to health and recovery of the patient.

Nurses are underpaid and overworked. We should support them in their efforts to get a living wage. It’s hard enough to make ends meet.

They work very hard and long hours. They are the silent force that we don’t recognize and appreciate nearly enough. They are deserving every pay increase asked for. Imagine what we would do without nurses.

Barbara Gorden Jacobson

Piikoi

