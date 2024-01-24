HCDA chair suffers medical emergency at City Council hearing

The heads of Honolulu’s first responders responded to a man who suffered an apparent cardiac arrest at a Honolulu City Council hearing at Honolulu Hale Wednesday afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Jim Ireland, Honolulu Fire Department Chief Sheldon Hao, and Honolulu Police Department Deputy Chief Rade Vanic and Acting Major Mikel Kunishima were attending the hearing when a 60-year-old testifier identified as Hawaii Community Development Authority Chairperson Brian Lee “became unresponsive,” according to a news release.

Vanic noticed that Lee “appeared to have a medical episode” just after 3:30 p.m., and alerted Ireland. Ireland and Hao responded to the man, who was not breathing and had no pulse. Vanic retrieved the Automated External Defibrillator at Honolulu Hale, and Ireland shocked the man once. Hao performed CPR on Lee, who woke up and began to speak after five minutes of CPR.

Emergency Medical Services and HFD arrived and took over medical treatment, with paramedics administering “advanced life support.” Lee was taken to an emergency room in serious condition.

“In the face of adversity, our city’s finest demonstrated unparalleled courage and swift action,” Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in the release. “Their quick response and commitment to the well-being of our community exemplify the dedication and courage that define our city’s public servants. Today, we stand grateful for their selfless service and the extraordinary teamwork that undoubtedly made a difference in the life of one of our own.”

“This event signifies the importance of having an AED available and knowing how to perform CPR,” Ireland said in the release. “We are thankful we were in the right place at the right time, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Lee was providing testimony related to an item that would authorize exemptions from certain requirements related to the Pahoa Ridge housing project.