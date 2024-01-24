High winds return to islands, along with rains and high surf

A high wind advisory is in place for all isles except for Hawaii island as a pair of cold fronts move down the island chain, effective until 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service expects strong and gusty southwest winds blowing through the lower elevations of all smaller isles into this evening, accompanied by rains.

“Winds will be strongest in and near heavy showers,” said NWS in its advisory, “and where terrain most accelerates the flow over the north and east side of the islands, and over portions of central Oahu.”

A high wind warning, meanwhile, begins at 4 p.m. for Big Isle summits, where west winds are expected to become dangerously strong tonight, at 40 to 60 mph, with gusts near 80 mph.

The high wind warning for Big Isle summits is in place until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Travel to the summits should be postponed until conditions improve.

On Kauai, heavy rains have prompted a flood advisory, effective until 1 p.m. today.

At about 10 a.m., radar showed heavy rains moving over the island from the southwest, with the heaviest showers producing nearly 1 inch of rain per hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Kalaheo, Kekaha, Princeville, Alakai Swamp Trails, Kokee State Park, Waimea, Hanapepe, North Fork Wailua Trails, Na Pali State Park, Lawai, Omao, Wainiha, Haena, Mana, Polihale, Hanalei, Koloa, Barking Sands, Poipu and Waimea Canyon State Park.

A high surf advisory also remains in place for most north and west shores, including the west shores of Lanai and Hawaii island, until 6 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say another swell is due tonight as the current moderate-sized west-northwest swell slowly declines today.

>> Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected along the north shores of smaller isles, including Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Maui.

>> Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along west shores of smaller isles, except Maui.

>> Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected along west shores of Hawaii island.

In addition to strong, breaking waves, the strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

Hawaii County says due to the impact caused by high surf, the wharf at Mahukona Beach Park, Kua Bay, and Hapuna Beach Parks will remain closed today.

Forecasters say drier conditions and light winds for the western end of the state are expected Thursday through Friday.