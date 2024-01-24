Pedestrian, 30s, seriously injured in Kaneohe collision

A pedestrian was seriously injured this morning in Kaneohe after being struck by a vehicle.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene near Kahekili Highway and Kahuhipa Street around 7:30 a.m. Paramedics treated a woman, approximately 30 years old, before transporting her to a hospital in serious condition.
The incident occurred at a signalized crosswalk on Kahekili, spanning multiple lanes in both directions.
No additional details were disclosed.
