Pedestrian, 30s, seriously injured in Kaneohe collision

A pedestrian was seriously injured this morning in Kaneohe after being struck by a vehicle.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene near Kahekili Highway and Kahuhipa Street around 7:30 a.m. Paramedics treated a woman, approximately 30 years old, before transporting her to a hospital in serious condition.

The incident occurred at a signalized crosswalk on Kahekili, spanning multiple lanes in both directions.

No additional details were disclosed.