Man gets 60 years for fatal shooting at Kapiolani Blvd. game room

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison today for the fatal shooting of Jacob Feliciano during a botched game room robbery in Ala Moana.

Honolulu Circuit Court Judge Faauuga Tootoo sentenced Manu Sorensen Wednesday to three consecutive 20-year terms for the Sept. 29, 2018, shooting in Ala Moana.

Sorensen and another man were trying to rob the game room at 1726 Kapiolani Boulevard when he shot and killed Feliciano, 31.

Sorensen was convicted by a jury in January 2020 of manslaughter and two firearms charges.

Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell successfully argued that Sorensen should receive consecutive terms because of his actions in this case and his prior federal felony convictions for extortion by interstate commerce and assault, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said: “Sorensen’s conviction and lengthy sentence hold him accountable. They also serve as a reminder of the dangers of game rooms and that people who commit gun crimes may end up in prison for a long, long time.

“We applaud Judge Tootoo for recognizing the seriousness of these crimes.”

Sorensen was indicted in December for manslaughter, along with three other Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates, in the death of inmate Christopher Vaefaga on July 6.