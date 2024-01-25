Letter: Time for U.S. to cut aid to Israel, insist on ceasefire

The atrocities in Gaza being perpetrated by Israel have resulted in the death of nearly 25,000 people and must stop. The solution is to impose a ceasefire and a two-state solution. Anything less will only result in further violence and death. How can this be achieved? It is only possible if the U.S. cuts off all military and other financial aid to Israel.

There is precedent for such action. In 1991 George H.W. Bush delayed providing Israel with loan guarantees of $10 billion until it halted its settlement building in Gaza and the West Bank. As a consequence, Israel halted its resettlement policy. However, once Bush reinstated the loan guarantees several months later, Israel continued with the settlements.

The question is, does President Biden have the backbone and the moral compass to do so? Bush was attacked by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and by other pro-Jewish groups and lost some votes. But isn’t it more important to do the right thing and support the people of Gaza, and bring an end to the needless killings of innocents and finally achieve peace between Israel and Palestine?

Harry Wruck

Waikiki

