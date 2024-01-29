HPD investigating strangers approaching juveniles in Mililani

Honolulu police are warning the public about a spate of “strangers approaching juveniles in the Mililani area,” according to a post on the department’s social media accounts.

“Over the weekend HPD received separate reports of strangers approaching juveniles in the Mililani area,” according to the post. “The investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to call police.

“Never talk to strangers. Pay attention to your surroundings. Travel in a group when possible, be a good witness,” the post said. “If you’re in danger call 911. Report any suspicious persons or activities as soon as possible.”