comscore HECO: 30-minute rolling outages in parts of Big Isle today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

HECO: 30-minute rolling outages in parts of Big Isle today

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Hawaiian Electric Co. said this morning that it is initiating 30-minute rolling outages for parts of Hawaii island today “due to the unexpected loss of several large generators.”

In a social media post, the company said the “brief emergency outages are being initiated in various areas of the island to prevent loss of power to an even greater number of customers. The impacted areas and the timing of the outages are based on the amount of electric demand that needs to be reduced.”

HECO said three combustion turbine units tripped offline and another unit is being repaired. Also, “wind resources are near zero,” the company said.

The social media post noted that Monday night’s generator fire at Hawaiian Electric’s Panaewa Substation is not related to today’s generation shortfall.

Meanwhile, 4,500 Makakilo customers on Oahu were reported to be without power at 10 a.m. today.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Universal Orlando unveils plans for resort’s new theme park
Next Story
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s wife hospitalized after car crash

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up