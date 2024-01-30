Kapolei motorist seriously hurt in shooting by ‘masked individuals’

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured after “several masked individuals” shot him in his vehicle in Kapolei Monday night, Honolulu police said.

The man was sitting in his vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. when the masked individuals attempted to get in his car. He drove away but the assailants fired shots at the vehicle and he suffered several gunshot wounds, police said.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the man for injuries to his face and upper body, and transported him to The Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Police did not give an exact location of the shooting but EMS said they responded to the call at Kamaaha and Kanehili streets.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder in the case. They did not immediately release a description of the masked individuals or any further details.