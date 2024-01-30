A NEW POKE SPOT

Da Poke Boyz just opened within Da Crawfish and Crab Shack in Kapolei. Poke flavors change daily and feature choices like spicy ahi, lomi ahi and house shoyu, along with specials like cold ginger ahi. Fish is sourced from the local fish auction or from fellow fishermen.

Poke bowls include sushi rice, crab salad and a half-pound of poke. You can split your choice between two flavors. Poke is also available a la carte (all fish is $30 a pound). Eventually, the biz will start to sell fish by the pound; customers will be able to pick their block and the staff will cut it right there.

Da Poke Boyz is currently open from 11 a.m. until sold out. Follow the biz on Instagram (@dapokeboyz).

AUTHENTIC CANNOLI ON OAHU

Nicoli’s Cannoli recently opened in the marketplace at Duke’s Lane in Waikiki. (For those unfamiliar with cannoli: they’re an Italian dessert that features fried pastry dough stuffed with a sweet cream filling that includes ricotta).

These cannoli include familiar, local flavors like pineapple; other options include traditional, wild berry, pistachio, Nutella and traditional tiramisu. Cannoli are available in large and small sizes.

The traditional flavor — comprising sweet cream, chocolate chips and pistachio nuts — is predicted to be the bestseller.

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@nicolis.cannoli).

EXQUISITE OMAKASE

Chef Hiroshi Tsuji opens his first sushi restaurant, Sushi Gyoshin, on Feb. 2. Located at 436 Piikoi St., the intimate seven-seat counter eatery serves a $150 omakase featuring 16 courses, which include appetizers, sashimi, yakimono, sushi and miso soup.

“I want people to enjoy good quality sushi but I want them to savor my cuisine in a relaxing but convivial atmosphere with attentive service,” states Tsuji. “I also hope that my patrons will appreciate all the meticulous care that goes into the crafting of every component in my sushi and omakase dishes.”

Tsuji, who has 21 years of culinary experience, takes pride in his artisanal, high-quality sushi. He imports the highest-grade fish and other seafood from Japan, and also has delicacies flown in fresh from California, Washington and Kona.

Sushi Gyoshin is open 5-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

For more info, visit sushigyoshin.com.

CRUMBL COMES TO AINA HAINA

Living in Aina Haina just got a little sweeter as Crumbl opens its latest franchise at Aina Haina Shopping Center (820-850 W. Hind Drive), with its grand opening taking place 8 a.m. on Feb. 2. The community is welcome to join Crumbl’s Hawaiian blessing and ti leaf ceremony at 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

The business’s owner, Jesse Folsom, and his ohana are credited with bringing Crumbl to Hawaii and opened the Kapolei location nearly two years ago.

“We are thrilled and grateful that the island has embraced us, and loves our cookies!” states Folsom. “We are very excited to open Aina Haina and look forward to serving the people in that area.”

The location has a special treat for customers who have the Crumbl app where they may enjoy a special grand opening 30-day promo code, valid for one complimentary chocolate chip cookie beginning Feb. 19.

Visit crumblcookies.com/hiainahaina.