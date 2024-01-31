comscore Alert level raised for Kilauea as volcano rumbles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Alert level raised for Kilauea as volcano rumbles

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:52 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY USGS A webcam view of Kilauea’s Halemaumau crater after dawn today.

    COURTESY USGS

    A webcam view of Kilauea’s Halemaumau crater after dawn today.

  • COURTESY USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials raised the alert level for Kilauea volcano early this morning. Shown here, a webcam view of the Kilauea caldera from Jan. 19.

    COURTESY USGS

    Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials raised the alert level for Kilauea volcano early this morning. Shown here, a webcam view of the Kilauea caldera from Jan. 19.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials raised the alert level for Kilauea volcano early this morning after scientists observed “increased earthquake activity and inflationary ground deformation.”

The volcano alert level was raised to a watch from an advisory, while the aviation color-code alert was raised to orange from yellow, officials said at 4:41 a.m.

The volcano is not currently erupting and the increased activity is confined within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, HVO said.

“At this time, it is not possible to say with certainty if this activity will lead to an eruption; the activity may remain below ground,” the alert said. “However, an eruption in Kilauea’s summit region, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from infrastructure, is one potential outcome. Patterns of earthquake activity and ground deformation are concentrated south of the caldera region. Any new eruptive activity could occur in or near Halemaumau crater or the region south of Kilauea caldera, within the closed area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.”

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Malaysia’s new king is outspoken state sultan, plans to be hands on
Next Story
Iran threatens to respond to U.S. strikes as Biden weighs next move

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up