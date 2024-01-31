Man shot and killed by police in Makaha identified

The man shot and killed by police Thursday after allegedly wielding a knife and refusing to get off of Farrington Highway was identified today.

Brandan Shae Maroney, 35, died of multiple gun shot wounds and the manner of his death was homicide, according to the city Department of the Medical Examiner.

On Jan. 25 just before 11 a.m. police responded to a report of a male pedestrian running onto Farrington Highway near Moua Street in Makaha.

The two responding officers found Maroney walking in the middle of the highway with traffic passing around him. After repeated requests to get off the road Maroney allegedly pulled a two to three inch knife out, prompting officers to unholster their firearms.

One officer tried to use her Taser to subdue him but it didn’t work. Maroney allegedly got up, threw what police to be a knife at the officers, and ran at them.

The second officer opened fire, hitting Maroney twice in the chest. At about 11:05 a.m. Maroney was pronounced dead after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The officers have 23 and 19 years of service, respectively, and were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in shootings by officers.

Police are and investigators with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney are looking into the incident. Part of the investigation focuses on whether Maroney was armed when he was shot and killed.