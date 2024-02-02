U.S. Coast Guard looking for missing Hawaii-bound mariner

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking the public’s help in its search for 60-year-old Noel Rubio, a missing mariner who was sailing from Long Beach, Calif., to Kaneohe on his sailboat, Malulani.

The USCG says the Malulani is a 32-foot Westsail sloop that departed Long Beach, Calif. on Dec. 28 and was supposed to arrive in Kaneohe on Jan. 18.

Rubio last made contact on Dec. 28 from south of Catalina Island, informing a friend via cellphone that he was en route to Hawaii. The only means of communication aboard the Malulani is a VHF-FM marine band radio.

Officials have issued urgent marine information broadcasts and conducted harbor checks in California, Hawaii, and Mexico.

“The Coast Guard is greatly appreciative of the expert consult advice on weather and routes provided by experienced trans-pacific sailors,” said Douglas Samp, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Rescue Coordination Center Alameda, in a statement. “Mariners intending to conduct an open ocean passage are highly encouraged to have multiple layers of communication, including a VHF-FM DSC radio, HF DSC radio, satellite communications, and a 406Mhz electronic position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) as the notification of last resort to help SAR authorities locate your position in a time of need.”

Information on the Malulani or Rubio can be reported to JRCC Alameda at 510-437-3701, RCCAlameda1@uscg.mil or to JRCC Honolulu at 808-535-3333 and JRCCHonolulu@uscg.mil.