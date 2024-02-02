Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Tusculum

Senior Alaka’i Todd continued his hot streak with a match-high 13 kills and hit a career-high .765 in Hawaii’s 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Tusculum tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 3,739 got to the see the Rainbow Warriors (7-1) empty the bench in their sixth consecutive win of the season.

Graduate transfer setter Kevin Kauling played the entire third set and had seven assists and five digs. Sophomore Oguzhan Oguz had his first two kills as a Rainbow Warrior and freshman Alex Parks put down both of his kill attempts.

Senior Keoni Thiim finished the match off with his career-high seventh ace and middle Kurt Nusterer was a perfect 5-for-5 on his hitting attempts.

Declan Wingo had 11 kills to lead the Pioneers (1-7), who had never played a team in the Big West.

Seniors Spyros Chakas and Chaz Galloway didn’t suit up for Hawaii.

The two teams will play again on Sunday at 5 p.m.