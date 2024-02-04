Hanauma Bay closed due to high surf warning

High surf today prompted the closure of Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve due to hazardous conditions.

A high surf warning remains in effect for the east- and west-facing shores of most Hawaiian Islands until this evening, while a wind advisory for all of Hawaii is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Eastern winds of 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts of up to 50 mph are forecasted for all the Hawaiian Islands.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles,” forecasters said. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”

The high surf warning covers the eastern shores of Oahu, Hawaii island, Maui and Kauai as well as the western shores of Maui and Hawaii island. Surf of 10 to 15 feet is expected for the eastern shores until 6 p.m. today with very strong breaking waves and powerful currents.

“Surf along east-facing shores will remain at warning levels today due to a mix of large wind waves associated with the strong northeast winds and a large medium- to long-period north-northeast (20-degree) swell moving through. Heights should ease to advisory levels tonight through Monday,” forecasters said.

Meanwhile, a high surf advisory is in effect for the northern shores of Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Molokai and Niihau. Surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected for the northern shores until 6 p.m. today.

Beachgoers are advised to stay away from the shoreline along the affected coasts. Motorists are warned to be prepared for road closures.

“Postpone entering or leaving channels affected by the high surf until the surf subsides,” forecasters said.