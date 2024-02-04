Las Vegas Advisor: Tropicana Las Vegas set to close April 2

In order to start the process of building the 30,000-seat baseball stadium for the Las Vegas Athletics, the Tropicana Las Vegas has announced that it will close on April 2. The closing marks the end, or at least the interruption, of one of Las Vegas’ longest-tenured casinos, with the date coming just two days short of its 67th anniversary. The move comes sooner than anticipated, and the hotel has stopped taking reservations after April 1. The demolition that will be Las Vegas’ first implosion in 14 years is expected to drop the Trop sometime soon, though a date has not been released. While the A’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas is far from a done deal, Bally’s, the Trop’s owner, is proceeding as though it is.

Grand Prix Plaza: The building formerly known as the F1 Paddock has an official new name: Grand Prix Plaza. It was deemed that the name had to be changed because it evoked memories of the 2017 Strip shooting; the perpetrator’s name was Stephen Paddock. The structure that served as the staging area for the Formula 1 race will operate year round as a Grand Prix tourist attraction.

Beer bump: The Fremont casino’s long-running $3 beer special at its bars has been bumped up to $4. Still not bad for Heineken, Modelo and other premium brands.

Beer bump 2: The Longhorn Casino & Hotel’s longer-running $1.50 beer special at the bar has been bumped up to $3. This one also applies to premium brands. The Longhorn is located east of the Strip on Boulder Highway.

Question: What’s the Vegas line on the Super Bowl?

Answer: Now that sports books have opened all over the country, it’s not just the Vegas line anymore. With minor variations depending on where you look, the San Francisco 49ers are -1.5 favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs. The total (combined points scored by both teams) is 47.

