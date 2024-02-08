Boy, 11, hit by vehicle while skateboarding in Kalihi

An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle while skateboarding this afternoon.

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded to the incident at Kamehameha IV Road and Owene Lane at around 5:15 p.m. The boy suffered serious injuries to his head, chest and abdomen, EMS said.

The boy was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.