Boy, 11, hit by vehicle while skateboarding in Kalihi

An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in serious condition after he was hit by a vehicle while skateboarding this afternoon.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded to the incident at Kamehameha IV Road and Owene Lane at around 5:15 p.m. The boy suffered serious injuries to his head, chest and abdomen, EMS said.
The boy was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.
