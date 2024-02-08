LIVE: Gov. Green, Maui Mayor Bissen discuss recovery efforts, housing

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above on your desktop computer. Viewing from your mobile phone? Click here to watch on Facebook.

——

Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen along with other government officials are holding a press conference this morning in Kahului to give a six-month update on recovery efforts and finding long-term housing for displaced Maui wildfire survivors.

Today marks six months after the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, which killed at least 100 people and left thousands homeless.

“We continue to work closely with FEMA — as well as Maui County and our federal and non-profit partners — to put Lahaina on a path to recovery, while making every effort to preserve its distinct culture and sense of community,” Green said in an email to his supporters before the press conference.

Green has said he wants more owners of Maui’s short-term vacation rentals to take advantage of the county’s moratorium on property taxes and above-market rental rates to convert their units into more permanent and stable housing for the 2,089 families — or 4,984 individuals — still living in hotels.

Green has threatened a moratorium on short-term rentals on Maui if he cannot get owners to convert by March 1.

>> RELATED: Maui wildfire survivors mark six months since the deadly disaster

Speakers include Small Business Association Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development Marion McFadden, and Environmental Protection Agency Region 9 Deputy Regional Administrator Cheree Peterson.

The livestream is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. today.